Nicole Kidman receives AFI Life Achievement Award

By: Agencies

Hollywood luminaries gathered in a dazzling spectacle on Saturday night to pay homage to actor Nicole Kidman, as she was bestowed with the esteemed AFI Life Achievement Award.
As per Variety, the ceremony unfolded at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with Kidman’s esteemed colleagues and friends, including Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman, Reese Witherspoon, and Naomi Watts, joining in to celebrate her unparalleled contributions to the world of cinema.
Draped in a resplendent gold sequin gown, Kidman was greeted with a thunderous standing ovation as she made her entrance, accompanied by the timeless melody of Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.
The evening kicked off with a lighthearted video featuring Morgan Freeman, playfully spoofing Kidman’s recent AMC Theatres ad campaign, emphasizing her ability to infuse even the most sombre moments with a sense of joy, as per Variety.
Freeman, took to the stage to extend his heartfelt congratulations to Kidman, reminiscing about his admiration for her work, particularly her role in the beloved musical Moulin Rouge.
He serenaded Kidman with a poignant rendition of Elton John’s Your Song, encapsulating the sentiment of the evening.
Naomi Watts, Kidman’s longtime friend and fellow Australian, fondly recalled their enduring bond, describing Kidman as “the sister I never had”.
Bob Gazzale, President of AFI, hailed Kidman as a paragon of Hollywood’s golden era, embodying the timeless allure and romance of the silver screen.
Throughout the evening, Kidman’s illustrious career was showcased through a montage of her most memorable performances, ranging from the enchanting showgirl Satine in Moulin Rouge to her haunting portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours, which earned her the coveted Academy Award for Best Actress in 2002. (IANS)

Kajol shares hilarious sneak peek into her workout, asks ‘if this is before or after’
Beyonce to perform at MTV Video Music Awards after 8-year hiatus
