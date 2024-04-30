Heavy rain in J&K: Four killed, over 350 families relocated

Shillong, April 30: Four people, including three minors, were killed in floods caused by incessant rain in J&K during the last four days.

Over 350 families have been relocated, several cattle/sheep perished and dozens of houses were damaged, said officials here.

Authorities have closed schools in the Valley and the University of Kashmir has postponed all exams scheduled for Tuesday.

Landslides and flash floods have killed four people while dozens of houses have been damaged by incessant rain/lightning/thunder in the hilly districts of Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar and Ramban in Jammu division and Kupwara district in Kashmir.

Several heads of cattle and over four dozen sheep perished at different places due to flash floods and the collapse of cattle sheds.

Authorities in Kupwara district have relocated over 350 families from flood-affected areas to safer places.

Over two dozen houses in J&K have been damaged in heavy rain during the last four days.

Floods have damaged some major infrastructure in the Kupwara district, including Shumriyal Bridge, Khumryal Bridge, Shatmuqam Bridge, Sohipora-Hayhama Bridge, Farkyan Bridge, two rural development department buildings at Kupwara and assistant director Handicrafts office building. Shumryal- Gundajhanger road got cut off due to scouring and a breach in the Doban Kachama dam.

Major roads and various link roads have come under water in Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag and other districts in Kashmir, and Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu division.

All major and minor highways and roads have been closed due to fresh snowfall and landslides in J&K. Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Leh and the Mughal Road have been closed.

Parts of the Srinagar-Jammu highway have come under water in south Kashmir districts. Waterlogging has affected many residential areas in Srinagar city and other low-lying areas of the Valley.

All rivers, including Jhelum and the Sindh stream, are swollen and people living close to rivers and mountain streams have been asked to remain vigilant.

Authorities have drawn contingency flood evacuation plans in Srinagar and other districts by designating places of relocation in case the residential colonies get inundated due to flood waters.

All mountain streams like the Vishow Nallah, Rambiyara Nallah, Lidder and Doodganga Nallah are running high. Higher reaches like Gulmarg, Gurez, Machil, Baltal and Zojila Pass areas have received fresh snowfall today.

The MeT department has said, “Nowcast for J&K at 6.50 am on 30-04-24. Current Satellite image showing Generally cloudy over most parts of Kashmir Division and mainly clear to Partly cloudy in Jammu Division. Ocassional sunshine at few places with Generally cloudy weather likely expected till afternoon in Kashmir Division. Fresh intermittent light spells of Rain with thunder over many parts of Kashmir Division and few places of Jammu Division with possibility of Hailstorm at few places most likely from afternoon or late afternoon till evening/night.” (IANS)