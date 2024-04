Shillong, April 30: As part of his four-day official visit to Meghalaya, the Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan, paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauhan, at Raj Bhavan here.

During the meeting, the pair engaged in fruitful discussions on various matters of mutual interest, including cultural exchange, regional development initiatives, and strengthening ties between Nagaland and Meghalaya.