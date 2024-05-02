Thursday, May 2, 2024
News Alert

Election Commission appoints 15 expenditure observers for Punjab

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 2: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed 15 expenditure observers for all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab, state Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C. said on Thursday.

The observers are entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the expenditure incurred by candidates and political parties during the campaign, ensuring compliance with election expenditure regulations.

Sibin C. said the appointed observers are distinguished Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers. He said Harshad S. Vengurlekar has been appointed for Gurdaspur, Bare Ganesh Sudhakar for Amritsar, Anurag Tripathi for Khadoor Sahib, Madhav Deshmukh for Jalandhar (reserved), and Pawan Kumar Khetan for Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Similarly, Shilpi Sinha has been appointed for Anandpur Sahib, Pankaj Kumar and Chetan D. Kalamkar for Ludhiana, and Akhilesh Kumar Yadava and Nandini R. Nair for the Bathinda constituency.

Anand Kumar for Fatehgarh Sahib, Manish Kumar for Faridkot, Nagendra Yadav for Ferozepur, Amit Sanjay Gaurav for Sangrur, and Meetu Agarwal for Patiala have also been appointed.

Each observer will play a crucial role in ensuring the fairness and transparency of the electoral process in their respective constituencies, he added.

Punjab will go to the polls for all 13 parliamentary seats on June 1. (IANS)

