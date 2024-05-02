Thursday, May 2, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Israel releases 64 Palestinians arrested in Gaza

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 2: Israel released on Thursday 64 Palestinians who were arrested during the military operations in the Gaza Strip, said the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza.

The Authority said in a press statement that the Israeli authorities released 64 Palestinians, including one dead and one seriously injured, through the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the ongoing Israeli ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army arrested hundreds of Palestinians, according to Palestinian human rights organisations.

The released prisoners were transferred to a hospital to check on their health status, according to Palestinian security sources.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

The ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have resulted in extensive casualties and damages, with the Palestinian death toll rising to over 34,000 since the conflict started, according to the Gaza health authorities. (IANS)

Previous article
Death toll rises to 36 after motorway collapse in China
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Tripura passenger dies in Dima Hasao bus mishap; several injured

Guwahati, May 2: A Guwahati-bound night super bus from Agartala met with an accident in Dima Hasao district...
News Alert

3 KLO operatives arrested, ‘bomb’ recovered in Chirang

Guwahati, May 2: In a significant development ahead of the third and concluding phase of the Lok Sabha...
News Alert

Curbs imposed in Baksa for proper conduct of May 7 polls

Guwahati, May 2: Ahead of the third phase Lok Sabha elections in Kokrajhar constituency, the Baksa district administration...
MEGHALAYA

Wildlife incidents put Meghalaya Fire and Emergency Department on toes

Shillong, May 2: The Fire and Emergency Service (F&ES) department is facing a tough time as they have...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tripura passenger dies in Dima Hasao bus mishap; several injured

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 2: A Guwahati-bound night super bus from...

3 KLO operatives arrested, ‘bomb’ recovered in Chirang

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 2: In a significant development ahead of...

Curbs imposed in Baksa for proper conduct of May 7 polls

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 2: Ahead of the third phase Lok...
Load more

Popular news

Tripura passenger dies in Dima Hasao bus mishap; several injured

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 2: A Guwahati-bound night super bus from...

3 KLO operatives arrested, ‘bomb’ recovered in Chirang

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 2: In a significant development ahead of...

Curbs imposed in Baksa for proper conduct of May 7 polls

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 2: Ahead of the third phase Lok...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img