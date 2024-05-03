Friday, May 3, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Hyundai Motor to raise stake in autonomous driving JV Motional in US

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 3: Hyundai Motor Group said on Friday that it will raise its stake in Motional, the group’s autonomous driving joint venture in the United States, through a paid-in capital increase, as well as invest in the local venture partner Aptiv.

Hyundai Motor Group said the decision for the paid-in capital increase and the acquisition of an 11 per cent stake in the U.S. mobility startup Aptiv was reached to secure stable management authority in Motional to actively develop autonomous driving technology and internalise core technologies.

The South Korean automaker group’s capital increase in Motional will be worth 663 billion won, reports Yonhap news agency.

Together with the acquisition of the 11 per cent stake in Aptiv, Hyundai Motor Group’s stake in the joint venture will increase from the existing 50 per cent to 55.8 per cent.

Hyundai Motor Group said it aims to accelerate autonomous driving technology development through its participation in the capital increase while also pursuing stable revenue generation strategies.

“By establishing the direction of Motional’s technology development, we expect to enhance our technological competitiveness and lay the groundwork for expanding synergies between autonomous driving divisions within the group,” a group official said. (IANS)

Previous article
Exports of eco-friendly cars drop amid slowing EV shipments in S. Korea
Next article
iPhone sales down 10 pc in March quarter, Apple stock up after $110 billion buyback
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

IPL 2024: MI v KKR overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Shillong, May 3: Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the match 51...
Technology

iPhone sales down 10 pc in March quarter, Apple stock up after $110 billion buyback

Shillong, May 3: Apple has reported a 10 per cent decline in iPhone sales for its March quarter,...
Politics

People of Rae Bareli will end Rahul Gandhi’s political career: BJP

Shillong, May 3: Hours after the Congress announced that party's former president Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Alaya F: There are some films I chase and some that I get completely by luck

Shillong, May 3: Since her debut in 2020, Alaya F has portrayed diverse characters in several big-budget films. The...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IPL 2024: MI v KKR overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 3: Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns...

iPhone sales down 10 pc in March quarter, Apple stock up after $110 billion buyback

Technology 0
Shillong, May 3: Apple has reported a 10 per...

People of Rae Bareli will end Rahul Gandhi’s political career: BJP

Politics 0
Shillong, May 3: Hours after the Congress announced that...
Load more

Popular news

IPL 2024: MI v KKR overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 3: Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns...

iPhone sales down 10 pc in March quarter, Apple stock up after $110 billion buyback

Technology 0
Shillong, May 3: Apple has reported a 10 per...

People of Rae Bareli will end Rahul Gandhi’s political career: BJP

Politics 0
Shillong, May 3: Hours after the Congress announced that...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img