MEGHALAYA

Local trucks take a hit from strictures for dumpers

TURA, May 2: Local truck owners from Tura have expressed dismay over the district administration’s recent order that restricts the entry of their vehicles into Tura town. They have pointed out that the new timing is taking a toll on their businesses.
In the aftermath of two persons being grievously injured in two separate accidents involving dumper trucks, which subsequently sparked protests from various organisations, the West Garo Hills district administration had restricted the movement of heavy trucks into the town area from 9 pm to 6 am.
In their appeal to West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, the truck owners, while expressing solidarity with the victims of the mishap, pointed out that the new timing was not feasible for their vehicles as their working hours are mostly from 6 am to dusk.
“We supply sand, stones, chips, bamboo, etc to construction sites. We are facing problems in carrying on with our businesses as it is not suitable for our trucks to operate at night,” Salman T Sangma said in his appeal on behalf of others.
The truckers urged the district administration to consider their appeal and exempt local trucks from the purview of the order.

