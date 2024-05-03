Friday, May 3, 2024
MEGHALAYA

DC seeks clarification after NEET candidates from GH allotted centre in Assam

By: Agencies

Date:

Tura, May 3: In the wake of several candidates from Garo Hills being allotted the centre at Khanapara in Assam for the May 2024 All India National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical seats despite not having applied for it, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Jagadish Chelani urged candidates from Garo Hills to put their travels plans to the neighbouring state on hold saying there might have been a mix up in the names of the centres.

The advisory to the candidates from Garo Hills comes after the deputy commissioner sought a clarification from the authorities of the National Testing Agency on the matter.

Urging the candidates not to panic, the DC said, “There is a possibility that the test centres have been mixed for those allotted Montfort. In some cases, while the Exam Centre Code is mentioned as 330502 (Montfort Tura), but against it Montfort Khanapara is mentioned. It is possibly a clerical mistake. We have sought clarity from Delhi for it. So, please do not make your travel plans as yet. We shall have clarity by tomorrow afternoon,” assured the DC.

Candidates from Garo Hills had selected Tura centre as their first option for the NEET examination and Shillong as the second option. Montfort Centre of Education school in Tura has been selected by the NTA to conduct this year’s NEET examinations for candidates from Garo Hills.

Vigilance team arrests Assam cop in bribery case
Garo groups from Assam to support Cong in Lok Sabha polls  
