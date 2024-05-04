Ka Chithi, clinches Best Director trophy at Prag Cine Awards

SHILLONG, May 3: Jaintia cinema strides confidently forward with the highly anticipated release of Ka Chithi, scheduled to premiere on May 7th, 2024.

Audiences will be treated to screenings of the film at the esteemed Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong, with daily showings from May 7 to May 12th, at 2:00 PM, 4:15 PM, and 6:30 PM.

Under the direction of the talented Simi Khongtiang, Ka Chithi has already garnered significant acclaim nationwide.

Prior to its Shillong debut, the film clinched the Best Director Award at the Prag Cine Awards and was showcased at esteemed events such as the Bengaluru International Film Festival and the North East International Film Festival in Imphal.

Excitement continues to build as the film is poised to captivate audiences at the upcoming Habitat International Film Festival in New Delhi.

Ka Chithi has become the talk of the town as the pioneering Jaintia film making waves across the festival circuit.

Director Simi Khongtiang extends a humble invitation to film enthusiasts to embrace and support this groundbreaking production by attending screenings.

Expressing gratitude, Khongtiang acknowledges the unwavering support of the Minister and the Department of Arts and Culture, underscoring the pivotal role of governmental initiatives in fortifying the local film industry.

She applauds the decision to showcase the film at Soso Tham Auditorium, recognising the challenges faced by local productions in securing theatrical releases.

The premiere of Ka Chithi heralds a new era for Jaintia cinema, reinforced by governmental commitments to the arts.

The upcoming plans to establish a cineplex at Soso Tham Auditorium represent a significant leap forward in sustaining and nurturing the local film industry.