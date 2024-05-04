‘Mr Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan a brilliant visualiser: Laapataa Ladies writer

Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai was all praise for Aamir Khan’s power of visualisation at Vartalaap, a forum featuring conversations with screenwriters and lyricists in Mumbai. Aamir Khan is known as ‘Mr Perfectionist’ in the industry, so the media asked Desai if she felt she was under pressure when she was working with Kiran Rao, the much-acclaimed film’s director, or Aamir Khan, the producer. Desai said, “Getting perfection in the writing wasn’t a compulsion, It was more of a pleasure. Khan is given this tag of perfection because cinematically his brain is so brilliant that when you take the story to him, which is still on paper, he can visualise the writing being translated on the screen as he’s reading the script, which we might not be able to see.” (IANS)