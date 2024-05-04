Saturday, May 4, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Mr Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan a brilliant visualiser: Laapataa Ladies writer

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai was all praise for Aamir Khan’s power of visualisation at Vartalaap, a forum featuring conversations with screenwriters and lyricists in Mumbai. Aamir Khan is known as ‘Mr Perfectionist’ in the industry, so the media asked Desai if she felt she was under pressure when she was working with Kiran Rao, the much-acclaimed film’s director, or Aamir Khan, the producer. Desai said, “Getting perfection in the writing wasn’t a compulsion, It was more of a pleasure. Khan is given this tag of perfection because cinematically his brain is so brilliant that when you take the story to him, which is still on paper, he can visualise the writing being translated on the screen as he’s reading the script, which we might not be able to see.” (IANS)

Previous article
Priyanka says being part of Womb has been nothing short of inspiring
Next article
Ka Chithi, clinches Best Director trophy at Prag Cine Awards
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Woman dumps newborn Kochi, May 3: A 23-year-old woman delivered a baby in the bathroom of her apartment in...
NATIONAL

India’s reservoirs report water shortage

Southern belt worst hit as levels dip to 16 pc: Central Water Commission New Delhi, May 3: The Central...
NATIONAL

Rahul files nomination from Rae Bareli; BJP mocks him for ‘fleeing’ from Amethi

Rae Bareli/New Delhi, May 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his papers from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli constituency...
NATIONAL

May consider interim bail to Kejriwal in view of polls: SC

New Delhi, May 3: The Supreme Court on Friday said it may consider granting interim bail to Delhi...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Woman dumps newborn Kochi, May 3: A 23-year-old woman delivered...

India’s reservoirs report water shortage

NATIONAL 0
Southern belt worst hit as levels dip to 16...

Rahul files nomination from Rae Bareli; BJP mocks him for ‘fleeing’ from Amethi

NATIONAL 0
Rae Bareli/New Delhi, May 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi...
Load more

Popular news

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Woman dumps newborn Kochi, May 3: A 23-year-old woman delivered...

India’s reservoirs report water shortage

NATIONAL 0
Southern belt worst hit as levels dip to 16...

Rahul files nomination from Rae Bareli; BJP mocks him for ‘fleeing’ from Amethi

NATIONAL 0
Rae Bareli/New Delhi, May 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img