Monday, May 6, 2024
NATIONAL

After two phases Modi is ahead: Amit Shah

By: Agencies

DHARMAVARAM, (Andhra Pradesh) May 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the campaign trail in Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday said after the first two phases of the general elections in the country, Narendra Modi has hit a century and was moving forward towards getting over 400 seats.
Shah further said the whole country has decided to make Modi the Prime Minister for the third time, asserting that none of the INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were fit to lead the country. (PTI)

Previous article
Several people detained for questioning, search on for terrorists in J-K’s Poonch
Next article
National Nuggets
