National Nuggets

Six of family killed in road accident

JAIPUR, May 5: Six members of a family were killed and two others injured after their car was hit by a truck in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district on Sunday, police said.The accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Banas river bridge.The family was on its way to offer prayers at a Ganesh temple in Sawai Madhopur, police said. ”Six members of a family were killed on the spot while two children were injured. They have been referred to Jaipur and reportedly stable,” police said.According to the police the family which hailed from Khandela in Sikar district was on the way to offer prayers at Ganesh Temple in Sawai Madhopur.According to the preliminary information, the accident occurred when a canter truck took a U-turn on the highway.The canter truck driver was identified through CCTV footage and teams have been sent to search the accused. Those killed in the accident are Manish Sharma and his wife Anita, Kailash Sharma and his wife Santosh, and Satish Sharma and his wife Poonam, police said.(PTI)

Businessman’s missing son found dead

NOIDA, May 5: A businessman’s minor son, who went missing on May 1, was found dead in the adjoining Bulandshahr district on Sunday, police officials said.The body of the class eight student was found along a canal in Bulandshahr, they said.Krishna Kumar Sharma, who runs ‘Shiva da Dhaba’ in Greater Noida, said a woman had come to call his 14-year-old son Kunal at his eatery on May 1, and he went along with her but never returned.The police lodged an FIR against unidentified persons the same night and launched an investigation.A CCTV footage also surfaced on social media that purportedly showed the boy walking to a car and sitting inside it without any person physically forcing him to do so. Police said multiple police teams have been put on the case, and CCTV footages are also being analysed.“Today, the boy’s body was found along a canal in adjoining Bulandshahr district. Further legal proceedings are being carried. Some more important facts have come to light and the case would be unveiled soon,” Meena added. (PTI)