Monday, May 6, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

MDC begins tree plantation mission

Tura, May 6: BJP leader and Tura MDC Bernard Marak has begun an initiative to plant 10,000 trees under Tura constituency alone with a target of over 1 million trees for the entire Garo Hills region. The initiative is being taken under the name Mission 1 Million (M1M).“This initiative is aimed to cover the catchment areas which fall under Nokmas and other water sources which are alarmingly drying up in Garo Hills. This is a threat to human life especially the younger generation which will face the consequences if nature is not cared for now,” Marak felt.

Pointing out that it was sad that nature has been destroyed by human greed and the eco system thrown out of balance, the Tura MDC warned that climate change was alarming and bound to affect the entire world badly in the near future. He added that it was the duty of every individual to care for mothernature to ensure that restores back the balance.

According to Marak, eco clubs would soon be formed in colleges, schools and A’khings to take up the plantation mission in Garo Hills, even as he invited young people to join the mission to make Meghalaya Green and stable.

Previous article
HSSLC Sc, Com results on May 8
Next article
Hundreds of houses affected in Meghalaya following heavy rain
