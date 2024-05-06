Monday, May 6, 2024
Reports of NEET UG paper leak completely baseless: NTA

New Delhi, May 6: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday said that the reports about the NEET (UG) question paper leak are completely baseless.

“It has been ascertained from NTA’s security protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SPOs) that the social media posts pointing towards any paper leak are completely baseless and without grounds,” the NTA said

The clarification comes after several social media posts reported about the NEET (UG) question paper being leaked before the examination.

Sadhana Parashar Sr. Director, NΤΑ said that NEET (UG) 2024 has been conducted successfully by the National Testing Agency across 4750 centres in 571 cities (including 14 cities abroad) on May 5.

“Every single Question Paper (QP) has been accounted for. The gates of the examination centres were closed and no one from outside was permitted access inside the halls which are under CCTV surveillance,” the NTA said.

The NTA said that there was one incident at Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan centre where some students forcibly took away the QPs before the conclusion of the examination.

“All other photographs of QPs circulating in social media have no relation to the actual examination question paper which has been administered. There have been cases of malpractice/impersonation where strict action has been taken on impersonators/candidates,” the NTA said.

NTA added that the agency has also conducted post-exam data analysis to detect cases of Unfair Means (UFM).

The NEET (UG) 2024 saw record-high registrations this year with over 24 lakh students registering, the highest ever.

IANS

