Monday, May 6, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

WORLD WATCH

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Australian police kill teenager armed with knife
Melbourne, May 5: A 16-year-old boy armed with a knife was shot dead by police after he stabbed a man in the Australian west coast city of Perth, officials said Sunday. The incident occurred in the parking lot of a hardware store in suburban Willetton on Saturday night. The teen attacked the man and then rushed at police officers before he was shot, Western Australian Premier Roger Cook told reporters on Sunday. “There are indications he had been radicalized online,” Cook told a news conference. “But I want to reassure the community at this stage it appears that he acted solely and alone,” Cook added. (AP)

Driver dies after crashing into barrier around White House
Washington, May 5: A driver died after a vehicle crashed into an outer perimeter gate of the White House complex, and the incident late on Saturday was being investigated as a traffic crash, police said. President Joe Biden was spending the weekend in Delaware, and the Secret Service said there was no threat to the White House. The male driver, who was not immediately identified, was found dead in the vehicle following the crash shortly before 10:30 pm, according to a Secret Service statement. The Metropolitan Police Department said the vehicle crashed into a security barrier at the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Police were called to the scene at 10:46 pm and said one adult male was pronounced dead from the crash into a security barrier around the complex. The Secret Service said security protocols were put in place and that there was no threat to the White House. The Secret Service and police will continue to investigate. (AP)

Hundreds rescued from Texas floods
Houston, May 5: High waters flooded neighborhoods around Houston on Saturday following heavy rains that resulted in crews rescuing more than 400 people from homes, rooftops and roads engulfed in murky water. Others prepared to evacuate their properties. A flood watch remained in effect through Sunday afternoon as forecasters predicted additional rainfall Saturday night and the likelihood of major flooding in Harris County, the nation’s third-largest county which includes Houston, and nearby areas. Up to 3 inches (7.6 centimetres) of additional rain was expected, with up to 5 inches (12.7 centimetres) possible in isolated areas. Houston authorities have not reported any deaths or injuries. (AP)

10 die in Afghanistan rains, floods
Kabul, May 5: At least 10 people were killed in western Afghanistan due to a new round of heavy rains and flash floods over the past couple of days, officials said on Sunday. Heavy rains and flash floods killed seven people in Herat province over the past couple of days, provincial director for the disaster management authority Musa Ashhari confirmed, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)

Previous article
Israel closes Gaza crossing after Hamas attack, vows military operation soon
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Narine stars as KKR humble LSG by 98 runs, go to top of table

Lucknow, May 5: Sunil Narine’s sparkling fifty and a collective effort by the bowlers fashioned Kolkata Knight Riders’...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

King’s Indian defence leaves Queen’s gambit reeling

Smriti Irani loses vvip tag with Rahul’s Raebareli move By Sushil Kutty Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s move to shift battleground...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Water: Common Good vs Individual Interest

By HH Mohrmen The Shillong Times, May 3rd edition, should be a wake-up call for the current government and...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Action against garbage dumping in the drains

Editor, We are writing to express our grave concerns regarding the ongoing issue of indiscriminate garbage dumping in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Narine stars as KKR humble LSG by 98 runs, go to top of table

SPORTS 0
Lucknow, May 5: Sunil Narine’s sparkling fifty and a...

King’s Indian defence leaves Queen’s gambit reeling

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
Smriti Irani loses vvip tag with Rahul’s Raebareli move By...

Water: Common Good vs Individual Interest

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen The Shillong Times, May 3rd edition, should...
Load more

Popular news

Narine stars as KKR humble LSG by 98 runs, go to top of table

SPORTS 0
Lucknow, May 5: Sunil Narine’s sparkling fifty and a...

King’s Indian defence leaves Queen’s gambit reeling

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
Smriti Irani loses vvip tag with Rahul’s Raebareli move By...

Water: Common Good vs Individual Interest

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen The Shillong Times, May 3rd edition, should...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img