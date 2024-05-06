WORLD WATCH

Australian police kill teenager armed with knife

Melbourne, May 5: A 16-year-old boy armed with a knife was shot dead by police after he stabbed a man in the Australian west coast city of Perth, officials said Sunday. The incident occurred in the parking lot of a hardware store in suburban Willetton on Saturday night. The teen attacked the man and then rushed at police officers before he was shot, Western Australian Premier Roger Cook told reporters on Sunday. “There are indications he had been radicalized online,” Cook told a news conference. “But I want to reassure the community at this stage it appears that he acted solely and alone,” Cook added. (AP)

Driver dies after crashing into barrier around White House

Washington, May 5: A driver died after a vehicle crashed into an outer perimeter gate of the White House complex, and the incident late on Saturday was being investigated as a traffic crash, police said. President Joe Biden was spending the weekend in Delaware, and the Secret Service said there was no threat to the White House. The male driver, who was not immediately identified, was found dead in the vehicle following the crash shortly before 10:30 pm, according to a Secret Service statement. The Metropolitan Police Department said the vehicle crashed into a security barrier at the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Police were called to the scene at 10:46 pm and said one adult male was pronounced dead from the crash into a security barrier around the complex. The Secret Service said security protocols were put in place and that there was no threat to the White House. The Secret Service and police will continue to investigate. (AP)

Hundreds rescued from Texas floods

Houston, May 5: High waters flooded neighborhoods around Houston on Saturday following heavy rains that resulted in crews rescuing more than 400 people from homes, rooftops and roads engulfed in murky water. Others prepared to evacuate their properties. A flood watch remained in effect through Sunday afternoon as forecasters predicted additional rainfall Saturday night and the likelihood of major flooding in Harris County, the nation’s third-largest county which includes Houston, and nearby areas. Up to 3 inches (7.6 centimetres) of additional rain was expected, with up to 5 inches (12.7 centimetres) possible in isolated areas. Houston authorities have not reported any deaths or injuries. (AP)

10 die in Afghanistan rains, floods

Kabul, May 5: At least 10 people were killed in western Afghanistan due to a new round of heavy rains and flash floods over the past couple of days, officials said on Sunday. Heavy rains and flash floods killed seven people in Herat province over the past couple of days, provincial director for the disaster management authority Musa Ashhari confirmed, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)