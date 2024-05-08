Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Technology

Four automakers to recall over 7,783 vehicles for faulty parts

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 8: Hyundai Motor, Kia and two other carmakers will recall over 7,700 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry here said on Wednesday.

The four companies, including Jaguar Land-Rover Korea and Volkswagen Group Korea, are voluntarily recalling 7,783 units of 11 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems that prompted the recall included a manufacturing defect in the exhaust gas recirculation valve power unit, which may cause the engine to stall while driving, in 4,118 units of five different Hyundai models and 2,668 units of Kia models, reports Yonhap news agency.

Another problem was the poor fixation of the rear right illumination device in 329 units of two different Jaguar Land-Rover models, including the new Range Rover Sport P360.

Also, 623 units of Volkswagen’s Touareg 3 3.0 TDI model were subject to a corrective action due to a software error in the vehicles’ mobile app, which could lead to a vehicle malfunction during remote automated parking. (IANS)

