Tuesday, May 7, 2024
NATIONAL

Long queues at many polling stations in Assam

By: Agencies

Date:

Guwahati, May 7: Long queues have been seen in many polling stations across four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam where voting is underway on Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for rain and thunderstorms in isolated places in the state. Meanwhile, heavy torrential rains caused disruption in rail links in the Lumding-Badarpur section which connects southern Assam and three other northeastern states with the rest of the country through a rail route.

However, people lined up early in the morning to cast their vote despite the overcast day.

Although voting started at 7 a.m., in many centres in the Goalpara district, voters turned up at the polling booths as early as 5 a.m.

The Weather Department has issued a ‘yellow warning’ in many districts where polls were occurring on Tuesday. In the last two days, heavy rains lashed various parts of Assam.

In four Lok Sabha seats of the state, 81.49 lakh voters were registered to cast their vote. Dhubri parliamentary constituency has 26 lakh—the highest number of registered voters in Assam.

IANS

Maha LS polls: Sharad Pawar, Chhatrapatis, Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh vote
Day after mass resignations Dr Abdullah directs rebel Kargil NC unit to vote for Cong
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

