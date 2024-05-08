Wednesday, May 8, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

163rd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore celebrated at Rilbong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 8: The 163rd birth anniversary of renowned poet and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore was celebrated on the premises of the Rilbong Sports and Cultural Club, organized by the club in collaboration with the Department of Arts and Culture and ICCR, Shillong.

The event commenced with an inaugural song performed by members of the Rilbong Sports & Cultural Club, under the guidance of Sudip Chakraborty.

Following this, D. D. Shira, Director of the Arts and Cultural Department, Government of Meghalaya, delivered a welcoming speech.

Author and Professor Streamlet Dkhar from NEHU recited a self-composed poem in Khasi and its translated version on Tagore, following which students of Gitanjali Dance Academy, directed by Monica Chanda, presented a dance performance which was followed by another Khasi traditional dance by students of Silbi Passah. Additionally, there was also a dance performance by students of Rilbong PN Chaudhuri Higher Secondary School.

In a first, students of Garo Union H. S. School, Shillong, recited a Tagore poem from Gitanjali that was translated into Garo.

Thereafter, many soothing musical performances by Sutapa Jalsaghor, Red Oleanders, and students of Bahar Music School, Piyali Bhattacharjee, and the Shillong Tagore Choir were witnessed to pay their tributes to the legendary Tagore. Conclusively, for the painting and drawing competition that was held on Tuesday, prizes were distributed.

The event had Frederick Roy Kharkongor, Commissioner and Secretary, as the Chief Guest, and Munish Singh, Regional Director, NE Region, ICCR, as the guest of honor. Earlier in the day, the members and Tagore lovers paid floral tribute to the bust of Tagore at Jitbhumi.

Previous article
Fresh firing starts at encounter site in J&K’s Kulgam
Next article
95 more Myanmar refugees enter Mizoram to avoid ‘forceful’ induction in militant outfit
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shoojit Sircar: Father-daughter bonding has a lot of scope for beautiful stories

Mumbai, May 8: National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who is celebrating the ninth anniversary of his film ‘Piku’,...
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli PM, CIA chief meet to discuss Gaza truce deal

Jerusalem, May 8;  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visiting US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns met...
NATIONAL

‘When will Shiv Sena-UBT merge with Congress’, asks BJP & Shinde camp

Mumbai, May 8: The BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday...
NATIONAL

Punish Congress for Pitroda’s ‘racial’ comments: PM Modi

Rajampet (Andhra Pradesh), May 8: Terming Sam Pitroda’s 'racial' comments as shameful, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shoojit Sircar: Father-daughter bonding has a lot of scope for beautiful stories

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, May 8: National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who...

Israeli PM, CIA chief meet to discuss Gaza truce deal

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, May 8;  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and...

‘When will Shiv Sena-UBT merge with Congress’, asks BJP & Shinde camp

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 8: The BJP and the Shiv Sena...
Load more

Popular news

Shoojit Sircar: Father-daughter bonding has a lot of scope for beautiful stories

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, May 8: National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who...

Israeli PM, CIA chief meet to discuss Gaza truce deal

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, May 8;  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and...

‘When will Shiv Sena-UBT merge with Congress’, asks BJP & Shinde camp

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 8: The BJP and the Shiv Sena...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img