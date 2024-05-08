Wednesday, May 8, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Atalanta come from behind to beat Salernitana 2-1

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

ROME, May 7: Atalanta came from a goal down to beat Salernitana 2-1 in Serie A and improve its chances of a place in next season’s Champions League.
The Bergamo-based club rose above Roma and into fifth place. The top five qualify automatically for the Champions League.
Atalanta rested some regular starters with one eye on Thursday’s second leg of the Europe League semifinal against Marseille.
It went behind after 18 minutes when Loum Tchaouna scored against the run of play.
But Atalanta woke up in the second half. Gianluca Scamacca converted a nice headed assist by Mario Pasalic and six minutes later
Koopmeiners stroked home from outside the box.Salernitana remained on the bottom of the table and will spend next season in Serie B.
UDINESE DRAW WITH NAPOLI
Udinese equalized deep in stoppage time to draw with Napoli 1-1 at home and earn a vital point in its fight against relegation.
Substitute Isaac Success was surrounded by defenders but managed to squeeze a shot home in the second minute of stoppage time.
Until then, it had looked like a certain defeat for the home side after Victor Osimhen scored his 15th league goal five minutes into the second half.Osimhen rose to power home an inviting cross from Matteo Politano. The Nigeria international also had a goal chalked off 10 minutes from the end.
Udinese remained third from the bottom and in the relegation zone but it was just two points behind Empoli and Frosinone.Three rounds remain and six teams are fighting to avoid joining Salernitana in the second division.Napoli is eighth, one point ahead of Fiorentina. (PTI)

Previous article
No plans to rest Bumrah yet: MI batting coach Pollard
Next article
KKR players spend night in Varanasi after bad weather force multiple flight diversions
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes first Indian designer to walk MET Gala red carpet

It’s a pride moment for all as ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee created history by becoming the first Indian...
SPORTS

SPORTS SNIPPETS

Bengal, Haryana win women’s hockey nationals ties RANCHI, May 7: Bengal and Haryana registered identical victories by margins of...
SPORTS

Women’s team to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan

NEW DELHI, May 7: The Indian senior women’s team will play two friendly matches against Uzbekistan on May...
SPORTS

Rangdajied edge Lajong to reach SPL final

Shillong, May 7: Rangdajied United FC became the first team to reach the final of the Shillong Premier...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes first Indian designer to walk MET Gala red carpet

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
It’s a pride moment for all as ace designer...

SPORTS SNIPPETS

SPORTS 0
Bengal, Haryana win women’s hockey nationals ties RANCHI, May 7:...

Women’s team to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, May 7: The Indian senior women’s team...
Load more

Popular news

Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes first Indian designer to walk MET Gala red carpet

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
It’s a pride moment for all as ace designer...

SPORTS SNIPPETS

SPORTS 0
Bengal, Haryana win women’s hockey nationals ties RANCHI, May 7:...

Women’s team to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, May 7: The Indian senior women’s team...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img