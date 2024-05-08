Wednesday, May 8, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sidharth Malhotra sweats it out in the sun; fans say ‘old Siddy is back’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 8: Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Wednesday gave major fitness goals to his fans, saying ‘push your limits’ as he shared his workout picture on social media.

The actor, who was last seen in the action thriller ‘Yodha’, took to Instagram where he enjoys 30 million followers, and shared a picture of working out outdoors in a black sleeveless T-shirt and matching shorts, sweating it out in the sun.

“Push your limits! #SidFit #GameFace,” he wrote as the caption.

A fan commented, “You motivate me to work out,” while another said, “You are inspirational.”

“Old Siddy is back,” wrote one fan.

“Killing it & how,” wrote another.

On the work front, Sidharth played a soldier in ‘Yodha’ which also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

He was also seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial web series ‘Indian Police Force’. (IANS)

Previous article
Kajol celebrates ‘no diet day’ with bun maska and shares her ‘priorities’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Know what is West Nile fever spreading in Kerala

Shillong, May 8: West Nile fever has raised fresh concerns in Kerala after more than five confirmed cases...
Business

RBI coming up with new steps to expand UPI outreach

Shillong, May 8: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday held a meeting with major stakeholders in the UPI...
News Alert

Fresh firing starts at encounter site in J&K’s Kulgam

Shillong, May 8: Fresh firing started on Wednesday at the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district...
News Alert

SC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bengal’s suit against CBI probes

Shillong, may 8: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the plea, filed...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Know what is West Nile fever spreading in Kerala

Health 0
Shillong, May 8: West Nile fever has raised fresh...

RBI coming up with new steps to expand UPI outreach

Business 0
Shillong, May 8: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday...

Fresh firing starts at encounter site in J&K’s Kulgam

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 8: Fresh firing started on Wednesday at...
Load more

Popular news

Know what is West Nile fever spreading in Kerala

Health 0
Shillong, May 8: West Nile fever has raised fresh...

RBI coming up with new steps to expand UPI outreach

Business 0
Shillong, May 8: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday...

Fresh firing starts at encounter site in J&K’s Kulgam

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 8: Fresh firing started on Wednesday at...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img