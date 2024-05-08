Wednesday, May 8, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Stimac announces second list of 15 probables

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

NEW DELHI, May 7: Injured central defender Sandesh Jhingan missed out as Indian senior men’s team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday announced his second list of 15 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 preliminary joint qualification round 2 matches against Kuwait and Qatar.
The first list of probables was announced on Saturday.
Key defender Jhingan, who sustained a right knee injury during India’s Asian Cup group match against Syria in January, missed out of the list.
The 26 players from the first list will begin training in the Odisha capital on May 10. The 15 players from the second list, comprising players from Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG, who contested the ISL Cup final, will join the camp on May 15.
A total of 41 players will take part in the national camp. The Blue Tigers will face Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 before travelling away to take on Qatar on June 11 in their last two matches of Group A.
India are currently placed second in the group, with four points from four matches. The top two teams in the group will qualify for Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and book their berth at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.
The second list of 15 probables
Goalkeepers: Phurba Tempa Lachenpa, Vishal Kaith Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad Forwards: Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh The first list of 26 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp (training from May 10): Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
Defenders: Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Muhammad Hammad, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem.
Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Imran Khan, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.
Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Jithin Madathil Subran, Lalrinzuala, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri. (PTI)

Previous article
Forest lose appeal against 4-point deduction
Next article
Rangdajied edge Lajong to reach SPL final
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes first Indian designer to walk MET Gala red carpet

It’s a pride moment for all as ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee created history by becoming the first Indian...
SPORTS

SPORTS SNIPPETS

Bengal, Haryana win women’s hockey nationals ties RANCHI, May 7: Bengal and Haryana registered identical victories by margins of...
SPORTS

Women’s team to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan

NEW DELHI, May 7: The Indian senior women’s team will play two friendly matches against Uzbekistan on May...
SPORTS

Rangdajied edge Lajong to reach SPL final

Shillong, May 7: Rangdajied United FC became the first team to reach the final of the Shillong Premier...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes first Indian designer to walk MET Gala red carpet

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
It’s a pride moment for all as ace designer...

SPORTS SNIPPETS

SPORTS 0
Bengal, Haryana win women’s hockey nationals ties RANCHI, May 7:...

Women’s team to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, May 7: The Indian senior women’s team...
Load more

Popular news

Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes first Indian designer to walk MET Gala red carpet

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
It’s a pride moment for all as ace designer...

SPORTS SNIPPETS

SPORTS 0
Bengal, Haryana win women’s hockey nationals ties RANCHI, May 7:...

Women’s team to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, May 7: The Indian senior women’s team...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img