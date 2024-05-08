Wednesday, May 8, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Forest lose appeal against 4-point deduction

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

NOTTINGHAM, May 7: Nottingham Forest lost its appeal against a four-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules, a ruling that keeps the team in relegation danger with just two games remaining this season.
The league said Tuesday that an appeal board has upheld the decision taken by an independent commission in March, which dropped Forest into the relegation zone.
Forest has since climbed back out of the bottom three and is in 17th place in the 20-team league, three points above the relegation zone.
Forest was found to have breached the league’s profitability and sustainability regulations covering the period from 2020-23. The club was only in the Premier League for one of those seasons — 2022-23 — and was permitted losses of up to 61 million pounds ($77 million) that year, its first back in the Premier League since 1999.Forest went above the threshold by 34.5 million pounds ($44 million).
The club launched on appeal on two grounds — that the commission failed to regard the 47.5 million-pound ($60-million) sale of Brennan Johnson soon after the three-year assessment period ended as a mitigating factor and that some or all of the points deducted should have been suspended.
“Each of these grounds was rejected by the appeal board, which found the independent commission was entitled to immediately impose the sanction it did,” the Premier League said in a statement. “The four-point deduction will therefore remain in place.”
Forest still has to play Chelsea at home and next-to-last Burnley away, and would be guaranteed to stay up if it picks up at least four points from those matches.
Much of Forest’s mitigation effort centered around the club’s attempts to sell Johnson, one of its top players, after last season finished. Forest realized it was going to be in breach of the rules and needed to sell him or another valuable player by a June 30 deadline for any transfers to be included in the figures for the three-year financial assessment period. (AP)

Previous article
KKR players spend night in Varanasi after bad weather force multiple flight diversions
Next article
Stimac announces second list of 15 probables
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes first Indian designer to walk MET Gala red carpet

It’s a pride moment for all as ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee created history by becoming the first Indian...
SPORTS

SPORTS SNIPPETS

Bengal, Haryana win women’s hockey nationals ties RANCHI, May 7: Bengal and Haryana registered identical victories by margins of...
SPORTS

Women’s team to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan

NEW DELHI, May 7: The Indian senior women’s team will play two friendly matches against Uzbekistan on May...
SPORTS

Rangdajied edge Lajong to reach SPL final

Shillong, May 7: Rangdajied United FC became the first team to reach the final of the Shillong Premier...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes first Indian designer to walk MET Gala red carpet

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
It’s a pride moment for all as ace designer...

SPORTS SNIPPETS

SPORTS 0
Bengal, Haryana win women’s hockey nationals ties RANCHI, May 7:...

Women’s team to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, May 7: The Indian senior women’s team...
Load more

Popular news

Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes first Indian designer to walk MET Gala red carpet

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
It’s a pride moment for all as ace designer...

SPORTS SNIPPETS

SPORTS 0
Bengal, Haryana win women’s hockey nationals ties RANCHI, May 7:...

Women’s team to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, May 7: The Indian senior women’s team...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img