Wednesday, May 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Under fire, Sam Pitroda steps down as Indian Overseas Congress Chairman

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
New Delhi, May 8: Veteran Congressman Sam Pitroda, facing fire over a string of controversial statements in the recent past, stepped down as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress on Wednesday.

Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh took to X to inform about Pitroda’s decision and said that he did it of his own accord.

He also said that the Congress has accepted Pitroda’s resignation.

Pitroda, said to be the political mentor of Rahul Gandhi, found himself in the eye of the storm over his statements, the latest being a “racial slur” on the country’s citizens.

Speaking to The Statesman, the Congress leader derided the country’s diversity with his controversial statement. “A diverse country, where people in the East look like Chinese, people on the West look like Arabs, people on the North look like maybe white and people in the South look like of Africa,” Pitroda said, drawing anger and outrage from BJP and other political parties.

The Congress also took exception to Pitroda’s remarks on the “colour of citizens” and termed it “unfortunate and unacceptable”.

Deeply embarrassed with his statement, Jairam Ramesh, earlier in the day, wrote, “The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from such analogies, they are most unfortunate and unacceptable.”

Pitroda’s recent assertions on Inheritance tax and its benefits also received huge flak from the BJP and put his own party in a spot.

Previous article
Rajasthan Govt to reach out to UK Govt to find names of 24 martyrs of 1857 Revolt
Next article
Punish Congress for Pitroda’s ‘racial’ comments: PM Modi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shoojit Sircar: Father-daughter bonding has a lot of scope for beautiful stories

Mumbai, May 8: National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who is celebrating the ninth anniversary of his film ‘Piku’,...
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli PM, CIA chief meet to discuss Gaza truce deal

Jerusalem, May 8;  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visiting US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns met...
NATIONAL

‘When will Shiv Sena-UBT merge with Congress’, asks BJP & Shinde camp

Mumbai, May 8: The BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday...
NATIONAL

Punish Congress for Pitroda’s ‘racial’ comments: PM Modi

Rajampet (Andhra Pradesh), May 8: Terming Sam Pitroda’s 'racial' comments as shameful, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shoojit Sircar: Father-daughter bonding has a lot of scope for beautiful stories

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, May 8: National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who...

Israeli PM, CIA chief meet to discuss Gaza truce deal

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, May 8;  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and...

‘When will Shiv Sena-UBT merge with Congress’, asks BJP & Shinde camp

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 8: The BJP and the Shiv Sena...
Load more

Popular news

Shoojit Sircar: Father-daughter bonding has a lot of scope for beautiful stories

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, May 8: National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who...

Israeli PM, CIA chief meet to discuss Gaza truce deal

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, May 8;  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and...

‘When will Shiv Sena-UBT merge with Congress’, asks BJP & Shinde camp

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 8: The BJP and the Shiv Sena...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img