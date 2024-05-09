Thursday, May 9, 2024
News Alert

Eight killed in blast at fireworks factory in TN’s Sivakasi

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 9: Eight people, including two women, were killed in a blast at a fireworks factory in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhanagar district on Thursday, while several others were injured, officials said.

Police and fire personnel reached the spot for rescue operations and the injured, which include two in serious condition, were being taken to the Virudhunagar government medical college and hospital.

Further details were awaited.

Sivakasi is the “fireworks capital” of India with an annual turnover of Rs 6,000 crore and employing more than 1 lakh people directly and around two and half lakh people indirectly. (IANS)

Meghalaya Koch Students' Union organizes silent march demanding punishment to culprits of gang rape incident
Meghalaya BJP condemns racist remarks by Sam Pitroda
