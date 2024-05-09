Meghalaya Koch Students’ Union organizes silent march demanding punishment to culprits of gang rape incident

AMPATI, MAY 9 /–/A silent mass rally, organized by the Meghalaya Koch Students’ Union, here today demanded examplary punishment to the criminals involved in the gang rape incident that occurred on April 16 last at Chenga Benga Mela.

The rally commenced from the Ghasura Cultural Centre and proceeded to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. More than 7,654 individuals participated in the rally, representing various organizations, including Meghalaya Koch Association, Meghalaya Koch Women Association, All A’chik Youth Federation, Meghalaya Hajong Welfare Association, Meghalaya Koch Association, Garo Student Union, A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement, and Achik Youth Welfare Organisation and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

The participating organizations emphasized the urgent need for enhanced women’s safety measures within the state and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy commissioner’s office here demanding justice for the victims of the aforementioned gang rape.