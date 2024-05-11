Shami slams Goenka’s outburst on KL

Delhi, May 10: Star pacer Mohammed Shami has termed Sanjiv Goenka’s “public reprimand” of his India teammate KL Rahul as “shameful” and said the Lucknow Super Giants team owner’s reaction to a loss in front of TV cameras “does not have any place in sports”.

Goenka’s animated chat purportedly reprimanding Rahul after Lucknow Super Giants’ record demolition at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad has gone viral on social media and Shami was the first Indian cricketer to criticise the act.

“Crores of people are watching you and learning from you. If these things happen in front of cameras, and you see such reactions on screen, it’s shameful,” a blunt Shami said on ‘Cricbuzz Live’.

“Aapka ek dayra hona chahiye baat karne ka, yeh message bahut galat jaata hai. (You should have boundaries, there’s a way to talk. This sends a very wrong message).” SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma smashed fiery fifties as the home side chased down the target of 166 in just 9.4 overs, which also became the record 10-over score in any T20 match.

But what followed after the result has become a big talking point. (PTI)