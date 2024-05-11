Saturday, May 11, 2024
SPORTS

de Villiers calls Hardik’s captaincy ego-driven

By: Agencies

Date:

Johannesburg, May 10: Ahead of the fixture between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers raised questions on Hardik Pandya’s captaincy approach in IPL, saying it is “ego-driven, chest out” and a lot of experienced players don’t buy into that.
“The captaincy style of Hardik Pandya is quite bravado. It’s ego-driven in a way, chest out. But when you play with a lot of experienced players, guys who have been around for ages.They don’t buy into that. It worked at GT, where it was a younger team. Sometimes, inexperienced players love to follow that kind of leadership,” said de Villiers. (Agencies)

