Harijan Colony: VPP slams govt over ‘anomalous’ data

SHILLONG, May 11: The Opposition VPP on Saturday criticised the state government for its ‘improper’ handling of the Harijan Colony relocation issue, while questioning the difference in the data provided by the government and the data obtained from RTI on the number of actual government employees residing in the colony.

The HYC had recently stated that out of the 342 families of Harijan colony, 148 are not government employees, while objecting to any land or dwelling places given to them as part of the relocation programme.

The HYC based this on the RTI findings filed with the Shillong Municipal Board.

“The government is completely incapable of handling this issue. The purpose was to give quarters to the employees, so how did those people live there without being an employee is the first question,” said VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh.

He said, “We understand that this is not the creation of the government. The government was sleeping on this matter for years but they should tell the people exactly what the situation is and be clear”.

“It is not good that the government gives data different from the RTI as it comes from the concerned department. Therefore, how can there be difference in data given by the minister and the data obtained through the RTI,” he questioned.

The VPP leader has asked the government to come clean on the matter.

Myrboh acknowledged that the matter is pending in the court and there is a legal battle on. He, however, said, “The government should clarify their intentions to the people and not wait for the pressure groups to raise the matter”.

He added, “People need to trust their own government but how will they trust when such things are happening. If there is distrust in government, governance won’t improve and it will only create suspicion on the move of the government.”