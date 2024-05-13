Monday, May 13, 2024
Environment

Karbi students from forest fringe villages explore nature

By: From Our Correspondent

Guwahati, May 13 : A three-day nature camp for young karbi students was organised by premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak in collaboration with Chandrasing Rongpi Memorial High School in Kohora, Karbi Anglong district of Assam during 10-12 May last.

The aim of the nature camp was to foster a deep connection with nature from an early age and to create awareness about the natural world around us and its importance in sustaining lives. The event was organised to promote environmental awareness and education, and featured various engaging sessions and activities led by experienced resource persons and supported by dedicated team members of research-driven organisation Aaranyak, according to a Press Release.

Twenty-three students from nine villages — Bakring Engti, Chandrasing Rongpi, Diring Lekthe, Engle Pathar, Khailun Terang, Phumen Engti, Sivoram Terang, Diring Lekthe and Sarbura Singnar of the Kaziranga Karbi Anglong Landscape, participated in the three-day long event.

During the inaugural ceremony, Sanjay Gogoi, RO, Department of Soil Conservation, Kohora range, KAAC and Hariram Engti, Social Worker from Engle Pathar graced the event. The guest also encouraged and interacted with the participants and student’s kits were also distributed accordingly.

The indoor events featured insightful presentations by Aaranyak’s Jayanta Sarma, on “Image Interpretation Skills and Observing Our Surroundings”, followed by Sarlongjon Teron on “Relationship of Karbi Community with Nature,” and Arif Hussain on “Know Your Wildlife and Stories from the Jungle.” These sessions aimed to enhance the students’ understanding of nature observation, cultural and traditional significance and appreciation of nature.

The outdoor activities were designed to be interactive and engaging. An ice-breaking session facilitated introductions among the students through memory games. Participants then enjoyed games such as “Web of Life” and “Puzzle Game,” fostering teamwork and environmental awareness.

Aaranyak’s Bhaskor Barukial delivered a presentation on “Birds and How to Identify Them (Basic Knowledge),” equipping the students with foundational knowledge about avian species. A nature trail was organised and led by Aaranyak experts Arif Hussain, Bhaskor Barukial and Rangsina Phangcho. The participants had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the great outdoors and observe the natural surroundings firsthand.

The students showcased their learnings through poster presentations on the nature trail, followed by an experience-sharing session. This interactive approach reinforced their understanding and encouraged reflection.

Practical activities, such as learning on soil texture and characteristics, planting trees and visiting the Community nursery to learn and observe vermicomposting were also held. Fun games like “Treasure Hunt” and a musical chair correlating the Natural resources variation with Hoolock gibbon voices added an element of excitement and playfulness to the learning experience.

Aaranyak’s Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy interacted with the students on the “Importance of Frogs & Toads in the Ecosystem” shed light on the vital role these amphibians play in maintaining ecological balance. After a tea break, the participants engaged in the “Break and Paper Game,” which explored engineering principles and the application of science in nature.

The camp concluded with a captivating drama performance by the students, divided into four groups. The scripts, written by Swapan Nath and directed by the Aaranyak team, provided an entertaining and creative platform for the participants to express their learnings and experiences.
An exhilarating safari guided by experts Bhaskar Barukial, Arif Hussain, and Dr Dipankar Lahkar. The students’ senses were heightened as they encountered the wilderness up close. Following the safari, the students engaged in a creative poster-making activity, where they had to illustrate and name four different animals or birds they had encountered during their excursion. After capturing their memories on paper, Dr Dipankar Lahkar led an insightful discussion on endangered species of animals and their habitats, raising awareness about the importance of conservation efforts. The whole initiative is supported by IUCN, Kfw.

