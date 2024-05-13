Monday, May 13, 2024
PM Modi’s mega roadshow in Varanasi today, rallies in Bihar

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, may 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi will first visit a gurudwara in Patna at 8:45 a.m. after which he will address three public meetings in Bihar — Hajipur at 10:30 a.m., Muzzafarpur at 12 p.m. and Saran at 1:30 p.m. From Bihar, the Prime Minister will visit Uttar Pradesh and garland the statue of Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya at 4:50 p.m. in Varanasi. Later he will also hold a roadshow and visit the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir at 5 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

*Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two public meetings in Maharashtra — one in Dhule at 1 p.m. and another in Palghar at 4 p.m.

*Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Jharkhand where he will address two public meetings — one at Barahi in Hazaribagh at 10 a.m. to campaign for party candidate J.P. Patel and another at Kundari Maidan in Latehar at 12 p.m. to campaign for party candidate K.N. Tripathi from the Chatra parliamentary constituency.

* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address four public meetings in Raebareli — Maharajganj at 11:30 a.m., Harchandpur at 1 p.m., Lalganj at 2:30 p.m. and Unchahar at 4:45 p.m.

* Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, will address “Service Commitment Rallies” in the Raebareli parliamentary constituency — one in Hanumangarhi at 11 a.m. and in Gurubakshganj at 12 p.m.

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting at the Hindu Inter College in Atarra, located in the Banda-Chitrakoot parliamentary constituency.

*BJP MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, will be filling her nomination papers at 10:30 a.m. After her nomination, she will be conducting a roadshow which will start from Sheran Wala Gate at 11:30 a.m. (IANS)

Maha’s 11 LS seats register 6.45 pc polling
‘LG may take action’: SC dismisses plea seeking removal of Kejriwal from CM’s post
