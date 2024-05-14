Tuesday, May 14, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

After filing nomination, PM Modi shares video to pay heartfelt tribute to mother Heeraben

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, May 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, after a massive roadshow last evening which saw streams of supporters and well-wishers lined up on both sides of the road.

Two factors make this election special for PM Modi. First is his call for the biggest-ever victory margin for the BJP in the country’s electoral history. The party is not just eyeing the ‘400 paar’ target but also hoping to register the biggest victory for him in Varanasi, compared to the 2014 and 2019 polls.

The other factor is PM Modi contesting the polls, without the blessings of his mother Heeraben, for the first time.

After filing nomination papers on Tuesday, PM Modi shared a touching video to pay an ode to his mother’s eternal love. The 5-minute long video goes on to show what impact mother Heeraben had on PM Modi’s life and how her selfless service to the poor and needy shaped Narendra Modi’s beliefs and thought process as a child.

Sharing the video from his personal handle, PM Modi wrote, “There is nothing quite like a mother.”

The video clip depicts the strong affection and bonding that the duo shared and also gives an insight into some valuable lessons that the mother gave him.

When Narendra Modi went to meet his mother after becoming Gujarat Chief Minister, her clear message was “I don’t understand your work but never take bribes in life.”

“Kaam Karo Buddhi se, jeevan jiyo shuddhi se” (Apply mind in your work and try to live a pure life) was her another mantra for success.

PM Modi has often spoken from multiple forums about how her mother’s life was filled with struggle and despite all the odds, how she continued with selfless service to the society. Her dedicated community service went a long way in shaping his thoughts and helped foster a community-centric approach in later years.

The video also enlightens viewers about some inherent beliefs of his mother. She used to say, “I have firm faith in God, whatever he does is for the good.”

Notably, this is the first election when PM Modi doesn’t have his mother by his side.

Days ago, a video of PM Modi recalling his relationship with his mother Heeraben also went viral, where he said that he was going to polls without the blessings of his mother, for the first time.

“This is for the first time when I will file nomination without touching my mother’s feet,” an emotional Prime Minister had said in a TV interview.

IANS

Previous article
Hopefully will get success in politics too, says Kangana on filing nomination from Mandi
