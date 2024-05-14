Assam Police nab 2 suspected Bangladeshi militants

Guwahati, May 14: In a significant development, two Bangladeshi nationals, suspected to be cadres of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), an affiliate association of banned terror outfit, Al Qaeda In Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), were apprehended at Guwahati railway station by an Assam Police team on Monday, official sources here informed.

The duo have been identified as Bahar Mia (30) of Darkar village under Akhaura police station, Brahmanbaria in Bangladesh, and Rasel Mia (40) of Mongalsidha village under Athpara police station of Netrokona district in Bangladesh.

“The cadres are Bangladesh nationals and were illegally staying in India without passports. They had obtained Indian documents in a bid to spread terror in Assam. Incriminating documents, including Indian Aadhaar and PAN cards, suspected to be fake and fraudulently obtained, were recovered and seized from them,” a police official said.

The cadres had come to Guwahati with an aim to mobilise and radicalise gullible Muslim youths of Assam and India to join the terror outfit and indulge in terror acts.

“The cadres were arrested in connection with SOU (Special Operations Unit) PS case number 1/2024 under Sections 120(B)/121/122/468/471 of IPC, read with Sections 10/13 of UA(P) Act; Section 12 of The Passport Entry To India Act, 1920 and Section 14 of Foreigners Act, 1946,” the official said.