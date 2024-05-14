Tuesday, May 14, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Complaint against water resources employee

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tura, May 14: A complaint has been filed against a casual employee of the Water Resource Department under Phulbari Civil Sub-Division in West Garo Hills, raising questions on the nature of his employment while at the same time, demanding an investigation into the matter.

The complaint was filed to the SDO (WR) of the said Civil Sub-Division by the Anti Corruption Foundation of India (ACFI). According to the complaint, the employee- one Rofiqul Islam, who is a Muster Roll worker under the department, has been seen frequenting the GHADC, Court and DTO Office Tura, which it said was suspicious.

The organization has urged the concerned authority to look into the matter.

Previous article
Assam Police nab 2 suspected Bangladeshi militants
Next article
40 pc drop in Assam’s tea output: Tea Board
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs

New Delhi, May 14: Amethi and Raebareli are the two prestige seats of Uttar Pradesh that will see...
NATIONAL

Militant serving life term escapes from Tripura’s central jail

Agartala, May 14: A militant belonging to the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), Swarna Kumar Tripura, who...
NATIONAL

The unassuming charm, depth and, discipline of Sushil Modi

New Delhi, May 14:  It was sometime in the first week of April 2004. Trying to shield myself...
MEGHALAYA

Fossil discovery at Tolegre, SGH: How Core Geo Expeditions (CGE) chanced upon a history unravelling find

Tura, May 14: The recent discovery of a possible 35-40 million fossil in the village of Gongdap Kol,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 14: Amethi and Raebareli are the...

Militant serving life term escapes from Tripura’s central jail

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, May 14: A militant belonging to the National...

The unassuming charm, depth and, discipline of Sushil Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 14:  It was sometime in the...
Load more

Popular news

Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 14: Amethi and Raebareli are the...

Militant serving life term escapes from Tripura’s central jail

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, May 14: A militant belonging to the National...

The unassuming charm, depth and, discipline of Sushil Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 14:  It was sometime in the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img