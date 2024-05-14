Complaint against water resources employee

Tura, May 14: A complaint has been filed against a casual employee of the Water Resource Department under Phulbari Civil Sub-Division in West Garo Hills, raising questions on the nature of his employment while at the same time, demanding an investigation into the matter.

The complaint was filed to the SDO (WR) of the said Civil Sub-Division by the Anti Corruption Foundation of India (ACFI). According to the complaint, the employee- one Rofiqul Islam, who is a Muster Roll worker under the department, has been seen frequenting the GHADC, Court and DTO Office Tura, which it said was suspicious.

The organization has urged the concerned authority to look into the matter.