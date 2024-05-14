Tuesday, May 14, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli troops entering deeper into Rafah: Eyewitnesses

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 14: Israeli troops have advanced deeper into Rafah, eyewitnesses in Gaza’s overcrowded southernmost city said on Tuesday.

Israeli tanks were said to have moved from the east of the city into neighbourhoods further west, including the al-Janina district.

The Israeli army did not initially comment on the reports.

Israel’s allies, including its main backer, the US, have been warning Israel for weeks against a ground offensive into Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had been sheltering from fighting elsewhere in the coastal strip.

Almost 4,50,000 people have left the city since Israel began advancing on the city’s eastern outskirts last week, according to the UN.

Hamas announced on Tuesday that its fighters had attacked an Israeli troop transport in Rafah. Rescue helicopters had landed in the al-Salam neighbourhood to evacuate the wounded. This neighbourhood is also located deeper inside the city. (IANS)

Previous article
Death toll in Indonesia’s floods, volcanic mudflows rises to 52
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Streaming app ads linked to increased junk food consumption by teenagers

Shillong, May 14: Young users of live-streaming gaming platforms appear to be eating more unhealthy snacks after being...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Wamiqa Gabbi posts goofy video on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s viral song ‘Bado Badi’

Shillong, May 14: Wamiqa Gabbi, who was last seen in 'Khufiya' on Tuesday shared a goofy video on...
Business

Apollo Tyres Q4 net profit dips 14 percent

Shillong, May 14: Apollo Tyres on Tuesday reported a 13.7 per cent decline in net profit at Rs...
Politics

NDA has already crossed 270 seats: Amit Shah

Shillong, May 14: The Union Home Minister on Tuesday said that NDA has already secured the requisite number...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Streaming app ads linked to increased junk food consumption by teenagers

Health 0
Shillong, May 14: Young users of live-streaming gaming platforms...

Wamiqa Gabbi posts goofy video on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s viral song ‘Bado Badi’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 14: Wamiqa Gabbi, who was last seen...

Apollo Tyres Q4 net profit dips 14 percent

Business 0
Shillong, May 14: Apollo Tyres on Tuesday reported a...
Load more

Popular news

Streaming app ads linked to increased junk food consumption by teenagers

Health 0
Shillong, May 14: Young users of live-streaming gaming platforms...

Wamiqa Gabbi posts goofy video on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s viral song ‘Bado Badi’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 14: Wamiqa Gabbi, who was last seen...

Apollo Tyres Q4 net profit dips 14 percent

Business 0
Shillong, May 14: Apollo Tyres on Tuesday reported a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img