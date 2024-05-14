Tuesday, May 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Militant serving life term escapes from Tripura’s central jail

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Agartala, May 14: A militant belonging to the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), Swarna Kumar Tripura, who was serving a life sentence in multiple cases, escaped from the central jail in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Tuesday, the police said.

The police said the inmate was found missing during routine checking on Tuesday morning.

According to a police officer, the NLFT cadre was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty in multiple cases, including for murder and kidnapping.

Police stations across the state have been alerted and an intensive search operation has been launched to locate the convict.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has also been put on high alert to prevent the convict from crossing over to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The same militant had escaped twice before — from the central jail in 2016 and from the Kanchanpur sub-jail in 2022. He was re-arrested in 2023 and since then he was lodged at the central jail.

Sepahijala Superintendent of Police, Bogati Jagadeeswar Reddy, visited the central jail in Bishalgarh to take stock of the situation after the jailbreak.

There are around 650 inmates in the central jail located around 30 km from here.

Based out of Bangladesh, NLFT is a banned militant outfit.

IANS

Previous article
The unassuming charm, depth and, discipline of Sushil Modi
Next article
Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs

New Delhi, May 14: Amethi and Raebareli are the two prestige seats of Uttar Pradesh that will see...
NATIONAL

The unassuming charm, depth and, discipline of Sushil Modi

New Delhi, May 14:  It was sometime in the first week of April 2004. Trying to shield myself...
MEGHALAYA

Fossil discovery at Tolegre, SGH: How Core Geo Expeditions (CGE) chanced upon a history unravelling find

Tura, May 14: The recent discovery of a possible 35-40 million fossil in the village of Gongdap Kol,...
MEGHALAYA

Elephant electrocuted in SWGH

Tura, May 14: A female wild elephant that was part of a herd that had been roaming through...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 14: Amethi and Raebareli are the...

The unassuming charm, depth and, discipline of Sushil Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 14:  It was sometime in the...

Fossil discovery at Tolegre, SGH: How Core Geo Expeditions (CGE) chanced upon a history unravelling find

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, May 14: The recent discovery of a possible...
Load more

Popular news

Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 14: Amethi and Raebareli are the...

The unassuming charm, depth and, discipline of Sushil Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 14:  It was sometime in the...

Fossil discovery at Tolegre, SGH: How Core Geo Expeditions (CGE) chanced upon a history unravelling find

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, May 14: The recent discovery of a possible...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img