Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Politics

NDA has already crossed 270 seats: Amit Shah

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 14: The Union Home Minister on Tuesday said that NDA has already secured the requisite number of seats to secure a majority in the Parliament and will form the government again at the Centre.

“We have already secured 270 seats and ensured Narendra Modi’s third term as the Prime Minister. From the fifth phase, we will achieve our target of 400 seats,” the Union Home Minister said while addressing an election meeting at Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency in Howrah district in support of the party candidate Arun Uday Pal Chaudhury.

Amit Shah also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading the people about the centrally-sponsored scheme.

“The funds for these schemes are provided by the Central government and the Mamata Banerjee-led state government is changing the names of these projects and projecting them as the state government projects,” the Union Home Minister said.

He also accused the Chief Minister of spreading rumours that if the BJP comes to power ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ woman scheme will be stopped. “I want to assure you that Lakshmir Bhandar will continue and that too with a higher payment amount,” the Union Home Minister said.

He added that those responsible for the sexual harassment of women in Sandeshkhali will not be spared. “All the accused will be dragged and put behind bars,” Amit Shah said.

He also said that the people of West Bengal are frustrated with the appeasement politics pursued by Trinamool Congress.

“These Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators are the principal constituents of the Chief Minister’s vote bank. But how long can this continue and time has come for a change,” he said. (IANS)

Previous article
BSP’s winning strategy for LS polls: Field turncoats, candidates with criminal cases
