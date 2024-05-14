Tuesday, May 14, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shriya Pilgaonkar flaunts perfectly toned body, says ‘no maida May has helped’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 14: Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar strongly believes that “no maida, May has helped” her as she flaunted her toned body.

Shriya took to Instagram and shared a mirror selfie from the gym dressed in a lavender-hued athleisure.

The actress shared the picture with the caption: “No maida May has helped (laughing emoji).”

Shriya is currently seen in the second season of the newsroom drama ‘The Broken News’.

The show, which first dropped in 2022, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sonali Bendre, among others. It is a remake of the British series ‘Press’.

She will next be seen in ‘Taaza Khabar 2’ and ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’. (IANS)

