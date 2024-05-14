Tuesday, May 14, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Squid Game: The Challenge wins Best Reality Category at BAFTA TV Awards

By: Agencies

Date:

BAFTA TV Awards have been announced, and Squid Game: The Challenge once again shined bright.
As per Deadline, Squid Game: The Challenge won the Reality category at the BAFTA TV Awards.
The UK-produced Netflix show beat off competition from shows such as Banged Up and Married At First Sight.
A competition version of Korean drama Squid Game, it pitted 456 contestants against each other in a big to win a massive cash prize.
Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan hosted the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards, honouring the biggest stars of British television at London’s Royal Festival Hall.
The show comes from The Traitors producer Studio Lambert and The Garden, a rare co-production between two major British unscripted producers from different production groups.
This year The Crown and Black Mirror got the most nominations.
However, those nominations didn’t translate into awards as Happy Valley and Top Boy dominated the TV BAFTA.
According to Deadline, in the acting categories, Jasmine Jobson won a BAFTA for supporting actress for Top Boy with the show picking up a second award for best drama series, edging out Happy Valley, The Gold and Slow Horses for the honor.
Timothy Spall won leading actor for The Sixth Commandment, which also won limited drama. ”
Acting’s a stupid thing… stand up pretending to be somebody and pissing about in costume,” Spall said to laughter as he picked up the award.
Strictly Come Dancing won for entertainment, while Squid Game: The Challenge won an award for reality.
Last year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which took place in the U.K., won for live event coverage, with Hannah Waddingham, one of the hosts last year, accepted the award along with the production team. Sarah Lancarshire won the leading actress award for her turn in Happy Valley.
The show also beat out David Beckham teasing his wife Victoria over her “working class” upbringing in his Netflix docu Beckham to take home the award for most memorable moment. (ANI)

Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana’s diamond cross necklace in Nigeria
