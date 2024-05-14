Tuesday, May 14, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

UN aid worker killed in Gaza identified as Waibhav Anil Kale from India

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 14: The aid worker of the United Nations (UN) who was killed while travelling in a vehicle to a hospital in the Khan Younis area from the Rafah region has been identified as an Indian national.

Waibhav Anil Kale (46) was a former Indian Army personnel.

Farhan Haq, Deputy spokesperson of the United Nations Secretary-General in a statement on Monday night announced the identity of the deceased aid worker.

According to the statement of the UN official, Waibhav Anil Kale joined the United Nations as the security service coordinator a month ago in Gaza.

Sources in the UN agencies told IANS that Kale was travelling in a vehicle marked as that of the United Nations.

However, the UN sources said that it was not unclear who fired at the vehicle in which Waibhav Anil Kale was travelling with another UN aid worker.

This marks the first such UN death in the Gaza conflict.

The IDF has already said that it is probing the firing and the death of the UN aid worker. In a statement late Monday night, IDF said that the attack occurred in an active combat zone and that it was investigating the attack and death of the UN aid worker. (IANS)

