Wednesday, May 15, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Shillong Civil Hospital Dyalysis unit functioning now

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 15: The Shillong Civil Hospital authorities issued a clarification stating that the Dialysis unit was non-functional for a week but is now functional, and patients can avail the facility.

This clarification was in response to media reports claiming that the Dialysis unit at the civil hospital was non-functional.

Medical Specialist In-charge of the Dialysis Unit, Dr. Katherina Marbaniang, said, “We have a total of six functional dialysis machines, out of which four are currently operational. The one that required repair was the Reverse Osmosis (RO) machine.”

She further advised patients to consider opting for other hospitals, if possible, and to consider home dialysis, as the Civil Hospital sees a large number of patients daily, and the machine has been running almost 24 hours a day since 2017.

Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh, visited the unit on Tuesday to inquire about the status of the machines. The authorities have requested the health department to repair the dysfunctional machine and add more machines if feasible.

