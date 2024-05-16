NCW summons CM Kejriwal’s PS in Swati Maliwal assault case

“The National Commission for Women had taken suo moto cognisance of the media post captioned “DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary of assaulting her”, wherein it was reported that Swati Mailwal, RS MP and former DCW chief has alleged that the Pvt. Secretary of Arvind Kejriwal had brutally assaulted her at CM’s residence,” read the notice to Kumar.

The NCW further in the notice said that the Commission in view of the above has scheduled a hearing in the matter on May 17 (Friday) at 11 a.m. wherein you are required to appear before the Commission in-person.

“Take further notice that in default, the Commission may proceed to take such action, as it deems proper,” it added.

Former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at CM Kejriwal’s official residence on Monday, after which she alerted the cops, sources said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said that a police control room (PCR) call at 9:34 a.m. on Monday was received at Civil Lines police station from a woman saying she had been assaulted at CM’s house.

“After some time, MP Madam came to the Civil Lines police station, however, she (Maliwal) left stating she would give a complaint later,” said the DCP.