Thursday, May 16, 2024
NCW summons CM Kejriwal’s PS in Swati Maliwal assault case

By: Agencies

New Delhi, May 16:  The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance and issued a summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar to appear before it on Friday in connection with the allegations levelled by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

“The National Commission for Women had taken suo moto cognisance of the media post captioned “DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary of assaulting her”, wherein it was reported that Swati Mailwal, RS MP and former DCW chief has alleged that the Pvt. Secretary of Arvind Kejriwal had brutally assaulted her at CM’s residence,” read the notice to Kumar.

The NCW further in the notice said that the Commission in view of the above has scheduled a hearing in the matter on May 17 (Friday) at 11 a.m. wherein you are required to appear before the Commission in-person.

“Take further notice that in default, the Commission may proceed to take such action, as it deems proper,” it added.

Former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at CM Kejriwal’s official residence on Monday, after which she alerted the cops, sources said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said that a police control room (PCR) call at 9:34 a.m. on Monday was received at Civil Lines police station from a woman saying she had been assaulted at CM’s house.

“After some time, MP Madam came to the Civil Lines police station, however, she (Maliwal) left stating she would give a complaint later,” said the DCP.

IANS

KSU expresses concern over ‘chaos’ in CUET UG Exam at NEHU
ENPO to abstain from Nagaland urban local bodies’ elections too
