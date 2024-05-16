Thursday, May 16, 2024
KSU expresses concern over ‘chaos’ in CUET UG Exam at NEHU

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 16: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) today in a memorandum submitted to Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, has expressed deep concern regarding the chaotic and distressing situation experienced by the candidates during the CUET UG 2024 examination held at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) campus  on Wednesday.

“This is an evident of lack of preparedness by both the state government and the university to host such a large-scale examination was concerning, particularly regarding the security measures to manage the crowd. The unacceptable delay in starting the examination, which exposed students to adverse weather conditions, underscores the urgent need for improved planning and coordination,” the KSU stated urging the education minister to take immediate action to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

