Friday, May 17, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nimrat Kaur recalls ’10 minute’ standing ovation for ‘The Lunchbox’ at Cannes: ‘Beginning of something huge’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 17: Actress Nimrat Kaur has reminisced about the sweet memory of her movie ‘The Lunchbox’, which was screened at the Critics’ Week at the Cannes Film Festival 2013, recalling the 10 minutes standing ovation, saying it was something ‘huge’.

Recalling her memories of the Cannes film festival, Nimrat told IANS: “Well the first time ‘The Lunchbox’ was screened for the audience it was insane. We had a 10-minute standing ovation. And I didn’t understand what was going on.”

“I recall Irrfan Khan sir and director Ritesh Batra, me and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, all of us were standing and taking it all. And it did feel like the beginning of something huge. That is the one standout memory for me. Just that… post-screening the lights go out, and then came back on, that I will always remember… those 10 minutes,” shared Nimrat.

Seven films from India are part of the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Talking about the representation of Indian films on such a vast canvas globally, the actress, whose crime thriller ‘Peddlers’ was also screened at Cannes 2012, said: “We are the largest entertainment industry in the world. It’s about time and it’s wonderful the kind of work that’s coming out, all types of boundaries that are being pushed, there’s incredible content today.”

“Anybody would be proud, I feel so proud and happy. Cannes or any other film festival is about movies, entertainment and the business of entertainment. It’s wonderful to see our work being out there, and I am rooting for all the movies out there,” she added.

For the unversed, ‘The Lunchbox’ is produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap and Arun Rangachari, which revolves around Nimrat’s character of a lonely wife who begins a friendship with a stranger (Irrfan) through letters in a tiffin carrier, mistakenly delivered to the stranger by a dabbawala.

Nimrat was last seen in the 2023 mystery film ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’, alongside Radhika Madan. The movie is set to premiere on &xplorHD channel on May 25 at 9 pm. (IANS)

Priyanka Chopra dishes out a piece of Friday advice: Trust the process
