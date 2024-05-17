Friday, May 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Sonia Gandhi makes an emotional appeal for Rahul in Raebareli

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Raebareli, May 17:  Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday made an emotional appeal to the people of Raebareli for her son Rahul Gandhi who is contesting the seat.

Sonia Gandhi arrived halfway through a joint rally, addressed by Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and started her speech with, “My head bows before you because you allowed me to serve you as MP. Raebareli is family for me – just like Amethi.”

She said that she had many pleasant memories of her family’s old relationship with Raebareli.

“These memories are pious like Ganga Maa. Indira ji had a special place for Raebareli in her heart. I gave Rahul and Priyanka the same lessons that I had learnt from Indira ji and Raebareli, the foremost being compassion for the poor.”

She added, “I have taught them not to fear if they encounter difficulties in serving the people.”

She ended her speech with “Today, I am giving my son you. Please treat him like your own and Rahul will not let you down. Mera aanchal aapke pyar aur ashirwad se bhara hai.”

IANS

Previous article
Meghalaya govt plans cricket stadium in Ri Bhoi
Next article
Did Maliwal’s refusal to resign as MP to make space for senior lawyer lead to her assault?
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

1 in 4 Indians faced cyber threat in Jan-March period: Report

Shillong, May 17: Nearly one in four Indians faced hacking attacks in the first quarter (January-March period) this...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nimrat Kaur recalls ’10 minute’ standing ovation for ‘The Lunchbox’ at Cannes: ‘Beginning of something huge’

Shillong, May 17: Actress Nimrat Kaur has reminisced about the sweet memory of her movie 'The Lunchbox', which...
Business

India forex reserves surge by $2.56 bn to $644.15 bn

Shillong, may 17: India’s foreign exchange reserves surged by $2.56 billion to $644.15 billion during the week ended...
Technology

EU tells Microsoft to provide information on GenAI risks in Bing search else face fine

Shillong, May 17: The European Commission on Friday directed Microsoft to provide more information about the generative AI...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

1 in 4 Indians faced cyber threat in Jan-March period: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, May 17: Nearly one in four Indians faced...

Nimrat Kaur recalls ’10 minute’ standing ovation for ‘The Lunchbox’ at Cannes: ‘Beginning of something huge’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 17: Actress Nimrat Kaur has reminisced about...

India forex reserves surge by $2.56 bn to $644.15 bn

Business 0
Shillong, may 17: India’s foreign exchange reserves surged by...
Load more

Popular news

1 in 4 Indians faced cyber threat in Jan-March period: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, May 17: Nearly one in four Indians faced...

Nimrat Kaur recalls ’10 minute’ standing ovation for ‘The Lunchbox’ at Cannes: ‘Beginning of something huge’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 17: Actress Nimrat Kaur has reminisced about...

India forex reserves surge by $2.56 bn to $644.15 bn

Business 0
Shillong, may 17: India’s foreign exchange reserves surged by...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img