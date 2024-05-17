Friday, May 17, 2024
Meghalaya govt plans cricket stadium in Ri Bhoi

Guwahati, May 17:  Meghalaya Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri today informed that a big stadium is being planned to host cricket matches in Ri Bhoi district.

The Minister made the statement while denying the notion that Government gives importance to only football and not cricket. The Minister also said that the renovation work of the JN stadium which will be a state-of-the-art project, will be completed by December.

The Minister also acknowledged that Shillong City needs many sports infrastructure and Government has a plan to develop more sports infrastructure in the city.

