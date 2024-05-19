Sunday, May 19, 2024
NATIONAL

Jamaat-e-Islami man involved in anti-national activities surrenders in Kashmir

By: Agencies

Date:

Srinagar, May 19 :Former spokesperson of the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami, who was involved in anti-national activities, surrendered before J&K Police on May 16, police said on Sunday.

Police said that the accused person was involved in the conspiracy and many other crimes, including raising anti-national slogans, the attempt at jailbreak, etc.

“Ali Mohd Lone alias advocate Zahid Ali son of Habibullah Lone resident of Nihama Pulwama, who was involved in Case FIR No. 19/2019 under section 13 UAPA and 147, 148, 149, 336, 332, 427, 307, 435, 436, 120, 225 RPC of Police Station Rainawari, surrendered before the concerned police station,” said officials.

“He has been arrested in the instant case on May 16, 2024. He was involved in conspiracy and commission of crimes involving arson, rioting, an attempt to jailbreak, raising anti-national slogans and stone pelting in Srinagar Central Jail in 2019. It is pertinent to mention that Ali Mohd Lone was the spokesperson of the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami,” police said.(IANS)

Kejriwal threatens sit-in protest amid heavy police deployment
