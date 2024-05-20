Monday, May 20, 2024
spot_img
Business

NSE, BSE closed today on account of Lok Sabha elections

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 20: NSE and BSE will remain closed on Monday due to Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai.

According to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) trading holiday calendar, all the segments of the markets will remain shut, including SLB and derivatives.

Mumbai, one of the regions participating in the fifth phase on Monday, has designated a public holiday for this purpose. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain shut in the morning session but reopen in the evening session.

The next day of trading in the stock market will be on Tuesday from 9.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

The next trading holiday in the stock market is June 17 on the occasion of Bakra Eid. After this, the market will remain closed on July 17 due to Muharram, August 15, October 2, November 15 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, and December 25 due to Christmas.

The stock market was open on Saturday due to a special trading session.

Sensex was up 88 points or 0.12 per cent at 74,005 points and Nifty was up 35 points or 0.16 per cent at 22,502 points. (IANS)

Previous article
‘Above normal’ monsoon prediction put these stocks in top gear
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Those who insulted Constitution now dancing with it’: PM Modi calls out Congress’ ‘hypocrisy

New Delhi, May 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a comprehensive discussion with CEO & Editor-in-Chief, AMG...
INTERNATIONAL

UK to fund medical training for doctors treating Palestinian evacuees

Shillong, May 20: The UK government will fund medical training for doctors and health practitioners treating Palestinian evacuees...
SPORTS

Top four teams to watch out for in 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup

Shillong, May 20: Once IPL 2024 is over on May 26, the attention of all cricket fans will...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

On Voting Day, Rajkummar Rao shares how it feels to be ECI’s Nation Icon

Shillong, May 20: After casting his vote early on Monday morning before flying off from Mumbai for 'Mr....

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Those who insulted Constitution now dancing with it’: PM Modi calls out Congress’ ‘hypocrisy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged...

UK to fund medical training for doctors treating Palestinian evacuees

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 20: The UK government will fund medical...

Top four teams to watch out for in 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 20: Once IPL 2024 is over on...
Load more

Popular news

‘Those who insulted Constitution now dancing with it’: PM Modi calls out Congress’ ‘hypocrisy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged...

UK to fund medical training for doctors treating Palestinian evacuees

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 20: The UK government will fund medical...

Top four teams to watch out for in 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 20: Once IPL 2024 is over on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img