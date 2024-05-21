Tuesday, May 21, 2024
E-Waste bins become reality in Meghalaya

Shillong, May 21: In a bid to reduce E-Waste, the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB), in collaboration with Hulladek Recycling Private Limited, launched the E-Waste Bin.

The initiative aims to encourage stakeholders and everyone else to use them to dispose of their E-Waste, which includes old grinders and mixers, desktop and computer parts, chargers, batteries, among other things that are no longer useful to households. Improper disposal of these items can harm the environment and human beings, as some substances contain carcinogens.

The E-Waste bin will first be placed in the MSPCB office, following which Hulladek aims to install 50 bins across the state, as informed by Nandan Mall, Founder and Managing Director of Hulladek.

Mall also mentioned that they have been in Meghalaya for three years now and decided to venture into the state due to the lack of awareness about E-Waste and its potential harm.

Thereafter, GH Chyrmang, Member and Secretary of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, then presented a report analysing the present scenario of E-waste in the state.

Speaking after the inaugural session, Chyrmang stated, “After much effort, we have completed the inventory of e-waste, which will serve as a pathway to proceed on how to tackle environmental problems and e-waste pollution. As for the data, we observe that the maximum waste is generated from commercial establishments, schools, colleges, and offices.”

Additionally, he mentioned, “We also observe that Shillong, in the East Khasi Hills, is the largest generator of e-waste, followed by the West Garo Hills.”

Assam tea giving freshness to the world, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Maneka Gandhi remains unaffected by voter apathy, heatwave as she seeks second term in Sultanpur
