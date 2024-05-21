Tuesday, May 21, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

PHE clarifies on allegations of irregularities on JJM

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura, May 21: The Executive Engineer of the PHE, Simsanggre Division, Williamnagar in East Garo Hills has clarified on the alleged irregularities in water supply under the JJM to two villages- Dawa Gittinggre and Nengsepgittim area, which was earlier made by local social activist Nilbath Ch Marak.

As per the clarification, the JJM scheme for catering water supply to the two villages was handed over to the Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) on June 2022 for operation and maintenance and all matters related to water supply like timing of supply, minor repairing etc., would be carried out by the VWSC and not the PHE.

With regard to the pipes used for the project, it was clarified that government approved HDPE and not PVC pipes were used. It added that these pipes were laid underground wherever there was no objection against digging up the ground and that the whole project was implemented with constant supervision of the concerned VWSCs. The clarification also informed that the VWSC was not appointed by the department but by the villagers themselves.

Previous article
Set up more CUET centres in Barak Valley, Assam minister urges NTA
Next article
DC holds meeting on monsoon preparedness in SGH  
