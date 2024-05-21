DC holds meeting on monsoon preparedness in SGH  

Tura, May 21: South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman of the DDMA, S Awasthi on Tuesday chaired the district high level meeting on preparedness for the South West Monsoon 2024 which was held at District Resource Centre at Baghmara.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner highlighted the different ways and measures to minimized or prevent disaster that may take place in the district. He also called upon the district machinery to stay vigilant whenever the duty calls during such disaster or calamities.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the BDOs and Water Resources, Irrigation, PHE, Soil and Water Conservation departments to come up with the constructive methods of water conservation, rain water harvesting and recharging of water management in the rural areas.

Meanwhile, DDMO, Baghmara, in his presentation highlighted the different mode of rescue operations and relief assistance undertaken by the department in the event of major outbreak of disaster. Due to massive landslides, the district had witnessed loss of lives and property in the 2022.

He also informed the gathering about the Revised Rate of Assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for 2022-23 to 2025-26 where Rs 1,20,000/- per house in plain areas for pucca house and Rs 1,30,000/- for kutcha house in the hilly areas will be compensated against the loss of houses.